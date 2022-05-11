Bob Lanier, NBA force with Pistons and Bucks, dies at 73 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

(AP) — Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73.

The NBA said Lanier died after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.

Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career. He is third on the Pistons’ career list in both points and rebounds. Detroit drafted Lanier with the No. 1 overall pick in 1970 after he led St. Bonaventure to the Final Four. Though he played just five years for the Bucks, the franchise retired his No. 16 jersey.

Bob Lanier was known throughout the community for his generosity and kindness. His legacy is forever enshrined in the rafters at Fiserv Forum. We send our deepest condolences to Bob's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gzilLACgdN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 11, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Lanier was among the most talented centers in league history, and added that his accomplishments went far beyond what he did on the court.

“For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere,” Silver said in a statement. “It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around.”

Lanier went into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.