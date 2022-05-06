Wisconsin adds OL from Arizona in 2023 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the Class of 2023.

Offensive lineman James Durand (Chandler, Ariz.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday morning.

I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb — James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022

The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state of Arizona and the 49th-best interior offensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Durand, listed as 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Cal, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah and others. He visited Madison for spring practice in March and is due to return for his official visit in June.

He joins Illinois linebacker Tyler Jansey as coach Paul Chryst’s first two commits in the 2023 class.