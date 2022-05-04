Rowdy Tellez sets team record for RBI, Brewers crush Cincinnati 18-4 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Less than two weeks after Willy Adames tied the Milwaukee Brewers record for most RBI in a single game with 7, Rowdy Tellez took the record all for himself Wednesday night. The burly first baseman smashed a grand slam and finished with 8 RBI in his team’s 18-4 win against Cincinnati.

The game was tied at two in the third inning when Tellez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. He promptly took a 1-0 fastball from Vladimir Gutiérrez and crushed it 453-feet for the second grand slam of his career. Tellez added another 2-run bomb in the sixth inning and then broke the record with a double off the wall to score 2 more runs in the eighth inning.

Make it 8 RBI for Rowdy Tellez. That’s a new franchise record. pic.twitter.com/WB8b5tlefn — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) May 5, 2022

With his 2 home runs Wednesday, Tellez now has 4 homers in his last 4 games and 7 for the season. The latter total is tied with Adames for the team lead.

But Tellez was far from alone in terms of big offensive nights. Andrew McCutchen went 4 for 5 with 4 RBI, while Christian Yelich was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Luis Urias and Lorenzo Cain each had 2 hits, and Kolton Wong hit his first home run of the season.

Freddy Peralta got the win for Milwaukee by going 5 innings, allowing 3 runs and striking out 7.

The Reds lost for an eighth straight time and dropped to an MLB-worst 3-21 on the season.

Milwaukee will go for the series sweep Thursday afternoon.