Packers, Giants set to meet in London

We knew the Green Bay Packers were going to play in London during the 2022 season. Now we know their opponent and when the game will be played.

The NFL announced all five of its international games Wednesday morning, including the Packers matching up against the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8:30 a.m. CT.

This will be the first international regular-season game for the Packers and will count as a home game. It leaves them with eight games at Lambeau Field and eight games on the road. The matchup with the Giants will come in Week 5 and likely means the team’s bye week will be in Week 6.

The full NFL schedule will be released May 12.