Lambeau Field to host soccer match for first time | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

A different kind of football is coming to Lambeau Field this summer.

The Packers announced Monday morning that the historic stadium would host an exhibition match between European powers FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on July 23rd.

“Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. “We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”

The event is part of the two team’s summer tour of the U.S. Bayern will also play in Washington D.C., while Manchester City will play a match in Houston.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public May 6, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, though Packers season-ticket holders will get the first crack at tickets a day earlier. The price for tickets range from $35 to $160.