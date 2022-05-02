Brewers activate INF Luis Urias from injured list | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Luis Urias is back.

The Milwaukee Brewers activated the infielder off the 10-day injured list Monday morning while designating pitcher Jose Urena for assignment.

Urias injured his quad in spring training and took longer than expected to get healthy. Initially there had been some hope he’d be able to return for the first homestand of the season in mid-April but that didn’t happen. Instead, he’ll be back for the second half of the second homestand when Cincinnati comes to town to open a series Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is coming off his best season in the majors in which he batted .249 with 23 home runs and 75 RBI. He should give the Brewers some more pop in a lineup that has started to swing it better over the last week and a half.

After being a late addition to the roster in spring training, Urena had a 3.52 ERA in four appearances for Milwaukee.