Wisconsin adds guard Max Klesmit from transfer portal | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin added its second player from the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday with a commitment from forward Max Klesmit.

Originally from Neenah, Wis., Klesmit spent the last two seasons playing for Wofford. After starting two games as a freshman, the 6-foot-3 guard started all 31 for the Terriers this past season. He averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 34% from beyond the arc.

Klesmit originally announced a final four of Vanderbilt, Clemson, South Carolina and Colorado State. But the Badgers reached out last week and that led to Klesmit visiting Madison this weekend.

Klesmit is eligible to play immediately and will be a junior. He joins former UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee as additions to Wisconsin’s backcourt.