Packers go offense with first two picks on Day 3

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers held six picks heading into the final four rounds of the NFL Draft on Sunday.

Here’s a running list of the players they took:

4th round (No. 132) — Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Doubs had 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Nevada. He also helped the Wolfpack in the return game, averaging 14.2 yards per punt return in 2021.

Now you know: Pronounces his last night “Dobbs” but also goes by the nickname “Dubs.” Mom is a lifelong Packers fan.

Quotable: Co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

“He’s been a very productive player there. He had two 1,000-yard season there. We liked his play speed. We thought he played fast on tape, showed an ability to drop his weight (on routes) and he’s good with the ball in his hand. He’s a fairly big kid. He’s over 6-2, 208 pounds. He’s long, thick, he plays long with the ball. We thought he was very intriguing. Good value where we got him. Thought he had a pretty good week at the Senior Bowl and got better as the week went along. Just his production, and then what he shows on tape, we think he’s got some upside ability to grow into a player.”

4th round (No. 140) — Offensive lineman Zach Tom (Wake Forest)

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Tom was a three-year starter at Wake Forest. He played center in 2019, but was the Demon Deacons left tackle the last two years. He first-team All-ACC honors by the Associated Press and was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic.

Quotable: Jon Eric Sullivan

“We feel like he’s a five tool guy. He’s obviously played left tackle at a high level at the school. He’s played center, we think he can play guard as well. That was part of the exciting thing is the value at that pick. He’s got twitch, he’s got athleticism, he can bend. I think some people question his size. But when you watch him, he’s got some innate strength and his ability to play the angles, move his feet, drop his backside and bend allows him to play bigger than he potentially is. We’re excited about the kid and we think he can help us in a lot of different spots, especially to get him there (in the fourth round).”

5th round (No. 179) — Edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina)

Enagbare, who also goes by JJ, racked up a team-high 4.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss as a senior. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge rusher was a first-team SEC pick by the coaches in 2020 when he had six sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss for the Gamecocks.

