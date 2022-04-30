Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth.

The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season.

Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

The Brewers have now won 11 of their last 13 games. They’ll go for the sweep of the Cubs on Sunday.