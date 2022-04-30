Badgers: TE Jake Ferguson, DE Matt Henningsen go on Day 3 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin saw two of its former players get taken late Friday night and then added two more on the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The first off the board was tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round with pick No. 129 to Dallas. He was the eighth tight end taken in the draft and is just the second Wisconsin tight end to get picked since 2012. Ferguson finished his career in the top 15 all-time in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in Badgers history.

A couple hours later it was Matt Henningsen’s phone ringing as the Denver Broncos grabbed him in the sixth round with pick No. 206. A former walk-on, Henningsen was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior when he had 33 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. He joins former Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Melvin Gordon in Denver.