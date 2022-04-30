Badgers: LB Leo Chenal, OL Logan Bruss get picked in 3rd round | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

For 102 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft it appeared Wisconsin was going to go two straight years without a player getting selected in the first three rounds. But then came picks 103 and 104 that saw former Badgers go back-to-back.

The first to get the call was linebacker Leo Chenal. The All-American was taken by Kansas City, become the first Wisconsin player drafted by the Chiefs since 1990. He also became the 10th Badgers linebacker to be taken in the draft since 2014.

Just a pick later it was offensive lineman Logan Bruss hearing his named called by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Bruss, a three-year starter for Wisconsin, joins former Badgers Rob Havenstein and David Edwards in the Rams offensive line room. He became the 14th offensive lineman from Wisconsin to be drafted since 2011.

Several more Badgers could get drafted in the final four rounds Saturday, including linebacker Jack Sanborn, tight end Jake Ferguson, safety Scott Nelson and more.