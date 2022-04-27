Packers: 2022 mock draft round-up

The 2022 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday night in Las Vegas. Green Bay owns a pair of picks in the first round — No. 22 from the Las Vegas Raiders in the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams and its own pick at No. 28. Many expect general manager Brian Gutekunst to go wide receiver with at least one of those picks to replenish the talent in that room, though an edge rusher and an offensive lineman are also possibilities.

Here’s a look at the latest mock drafts leading into Thursday:

Chris Traspasso, CBSSports.com:

No. 22 — WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State)

No. 28 — ILB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

Rob Demovsky, ESPN.com:

No. 22 — WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

No. 28 — DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Charles Davis, NFL.com:

No. 22 — WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State)

No. 28 — DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com:

No. 22 — OL Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

No. 28 — LB Quay Walker (Georgia)

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com:

No. 22 — WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

No. 28 — EDGE Boye Mafe (Minnesota)

Eric Edholm, Yahoo.com:

No. 22 — DL Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

No. 28 — WR George Pickens (Georgia)

Nate Davis, USA Today:

No. 22 — WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

No. 28 — DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic:

No. 22 — WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)

No. 28 — DT Travis Jones (UConn)

Nate Tice, The Athletic:

No. 22 — DT Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

No. 28 — WR George Pickens (Georgia)

Danny Kelly, The Ringer:

No. 22 — WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

No. 28 — S Lewis Cine (Georgia)

Matt Miller, ESPN:

No. 22 — G Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

No. 28 — WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)