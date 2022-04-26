Willy Adames’ huge night powers Brewers past Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee scored its most runs this season on its way to a 12-8 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Most of the runs came off the bat of Willy Adames. The shortstop had a pair of homers — a 2-run shot in the first inning and a 3-run bomb in the sixth inning — as he knocked in a career-high 7 runs, which tied the team record. It was the first multi-home run game of his career and his 4 hits tied his high for a game.

Make it 7 RBI for Willy Adames. That ties a team record. pic.twitter.com/m43JZHaEZV — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 27, 2022

The Brewers also got 2 hits, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored from second baseman Kolten Wong, while catcher Omar Narvaez collected a couple RBI.

The offense was needed as the Pirates got after starter Brandon Woodruff. Less than a week after shutting them down with 6 scoreless innings, the big righty lasted just 4 innings and allowed 4 runs.

Jose Urena entered the game in the seventh inning and had a 10-4 lead. He proceeded to allow three runs — only one earned — before exiting in the bottom of the ninth with two men on and the tying run on-deck. Manager Craig Counsell didn’t play around, summoning Josh Hader from the bullpen to close things out. He did just that by striking out Tucupita Marcano for his ninth save in as many opportunities.

The win was the Brewers’ sixth straight against the Pirates and the 11th in their last 13 meetings.

It’ll be the same two teams Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.