Big days from Giannis, Allen and Holiday power Bucks to Game 4 win in Chicago | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of sending the Chicago Bulls home for the season after a dominating 119-95 victory in Sunday’s Game 4 at the United Center.

For a second straight game Grayson Allen set his career-high for scoring in a playoff game. After putting up 22 in a Game 3 win for the Bucks, he dropped 27 on Sunday. He went 6 for 7 on 3-pointers, becoming the first Milwaukee player to hit at least 5 3-pointers in back-to-back playoff games. The former Duke star did it all while being booed continuously by the home fans and his own teammates on the bench.

“No, they have so much fun doing it I think it’s funny. I think it’s honestly hilarious,” Allen said when asked if it bothered him how much his teammates liked booing him. “They kind of turned it into a fun thing. It makes hearing it out there during the game a lot easier, too, because they think it’s so funny.”

Allen got a number of his 3-point looks due to the focus on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP dropped 32 points, had 17 rebounds, dished out 7 assists and had a pair of blocks. His night helped the Bucks turn a 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter into a 15-point lead at the half and a 16-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Jrue Holiday gave the Bucks 26 points, 15 of which came on the 5 3-pointers he made. Bobby Portis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee.

The Bulls were paced by Zach Lavine’s 24 points. DeMar DeRozen had 23 points and Patrick Williams had 20. Big man Nikola Vučević scored just 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

Milwaukee’s win gave the Bucks a 3-1 lead in the series. They’ll look to close it out Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.