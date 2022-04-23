Brewers overcome early deficit to beat Philadelphia | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee overcame an early deficit to beat Philadelphia 5-3 on Saturday.

The Phillies jumped out to a 3-0 advantage by scoring one in the first inning and two more in the third inning off of Adrian Houser. But the Brewers starter settled in after that and lasted 6 innings. He ended up allowing 5 hits and striking out 3.

Houser was in line to take the loss until Milwaukee’s bats came alive in the fifth innings and six innings. The Brewers got three-straight run scoring singles to tie the game and they executed a double steal that saw Willy Adames get home to take a 4-3 lead. Hunter Renfroe would add an insurance run an inning later with his second home run of the season.

That is all the offense the bullpen would need as Trevor Gott, Devin Williams and Josh Hader each threw a scoreless inning. Hader earned his seventh save in as many opportunities.

Renfroe went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Adames had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Christian Yelich also drove in a run.

It was Milwaukee’s fifth win in its last six games. The two teams will meet on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” to close out the series.