Badgers: Tony Granato to return for seventh season

Tony Granato will return for a seventh season as the men’s hockey coach at Wisconsin.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh made the announcement in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Granato has had a losing record in four of his first six seasons, but this past year was a low point. The Badgers went just 10-24-3 overall and finished 6-17-1 in Big Ten play. The six wins were tied for the fewest in the conference and the least by a Wisconsin team since Mike Eaves’ final year in 2016.

While Granato returns, there will be at least one change to the coaching staff after associate head coach Mark Strobel resigned earlier this week.