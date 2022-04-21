Bucks: Khris Middleton out at least two weeks with knee injury | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

If Milwaukee is going to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, it will come without Khris Middleton in the lineup.

The team issued a statement Thursday that said the three-time All-Star would miss at least two weeks with a sprained MCL.

“Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton left last night’s game vs. Chicago in the fourth period with a left knee injury. Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, which confirmed the diagnosis of a sprained left MCL. Middleton will receive daily treatment and evaluation with the next status update coming in approximately two weeks.”

The injury means Middleton will not be available for the rest of Milwaukee’s first-round series against the Bulls and potentially more games if the Bucks advance.

After an ugly Game 1 and a rough start to Game 2, Middleton came out firing in the second half of Wednesday’s contest. He scored 13 points in the third quarter and helped Milwaukee rally from an 18-point deficit. The veteran had 18 points when the injury happened midway through the fourth quarter.

Middleton’s absence means more will be needed from the likes of Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton when Game 3 gets going Friday night in Chicago.