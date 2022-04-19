Brewers beat Pirates 5-2 for 3rd straight win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won three straight games after taking down Pittsburgh 5-2 on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers got another very good outing from Corbin Burnes. The reigning Cy Young Award winner went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out 10. He threw 107 pitches, the third-most of his career, and earned his first win of the season.

Burnes turned things over to Devin Williams in the eighth. After some rough efforts earlier this season, Williams had his best outing so far by retiring the side with just 11 pitches. Josh Hader would follow him with a spotless ninth inning to get his fifth save of the year.

Milwaukee led 4-0 after the second thanks to a 2-run homer from first baseman Rowdy Tellez and a 2-RBI double from second baseman Kolten Wong. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe added an insurance run with a seventh-inning solo home run, his first with the Brewers.

Pittsburgh got a pair of solo home runs from former Brewers slugger Daniel Vogelbach and Josh VanMeter.

The win moved Milwaukee to 7-5 on the season and the club will go for the sweep of the Pirates Wednesday afternoon.