Brewers beat Cardinals 6-5 for series split | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee fended off a late push from St. Louis to claim a 6-5 win Sunday to earn a series split.

The Brewers led 3-0 after the first and 6-3 heading to the eighth inning before the Cardinals put two across in their half to climb within one run. But Josh Hader came on in the ninth and closed things out to earn his fourth save of the season and his 100th of his career.

The moment our 3x Reliever of the Year crossed the century mark in saves.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/vwcBnBXtek — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 17, 2022

Tyrone Taylor had the big hit for Milwaukee, a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Brewers the three-run lead. Taylor finished with two hits, as did designated hitter Andrew McCutchen. Rowdy Tellez and Willy Adames also had RBIs.

Aaron Ashby got his first start of the season for the Crew. He made it four innings and allowed three runs, all of which game on an Albert Pujols home run in the third inning.

The bullpen did its part until Devin Williams stepped onto the mound in the eighth. He was charged with both runs the Cardinals scored, including issuing his third walk of the inning with the bases loaded. Williams’ ERA now stands at 12.00.

The win moved the Brewers back to .500 at 5-5. They will open a series against Pittsburgh on Monday.