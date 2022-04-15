Wisconsin lands first commitment in 2023 class
April 15, 2022
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin has landed its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.
Combo guard John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) announced his decision on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Committed🤝 @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/z9FZeVVwjl
— John Blackwell (@_Johnblackwell1) April 15, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Blackwell is a three-star recruit and rated as the fourth-best player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports.
Wisconsin was Blackwell’s lone Power 5 offer, with the other schools offering him a scholarship including Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Oakland and Rhode Island.
Blackwell’s father, Glynn, played his college basketball at Illinois in the 1980s.