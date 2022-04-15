Wisconsin lands first commitment in 2023 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has landed its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Combo guard John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) announced his decision on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Blackwell is a three-star recruit and rated as the fourth-best player in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports.

Wisconsin was Blackwell’s lone Power 5 offer, with the other schools offering him a scholarship including Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Oakland and Rhode Island.

Blackwell’s father, Glynn, played his college basketball at Illinois in the 1980s.