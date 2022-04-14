Packers adding free agent WR Sammy Watkins | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has reportedly added a veteran free agent to its wide receiver room.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing former first-round pick Sammy Watkins to a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Packers are giving former Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2022

Watkins spent last season in Baltimore with the Ravens. He caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown. Prior to his stint there, he was in Kansas City for three years, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

BREAKING: @AaronRodgers12 talked to Sammy Watkins last night.. excited about the signing & can't wait to get to work #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/05a2BMnThH — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 14, 2022

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur has some familiarity with Watkins after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. The 6-foot-1 Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns that year, his lone season with the Rams.

Watkins has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He’s only play all 16 games once and that was his rookie year. In the last four seasons, he’s missed 18 games.

Adding the 28-year-old Watkins, who Buffalo made the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, gives the position another veteran to go with Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. The Packers are also expected to add to the room through the draft later this month.