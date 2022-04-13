Brewers: Corbin Burnes shines, Kolten Wong delivers late in win at Baltimore | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Kolten Wong drove in what proved to be the winning run in the top of the ninth to help Milwaukee earn a 4-2 win over Baltimore Wednesday night.

The Brewers owned a 2-0 lead heading to the eighth inning thanks to a stellar night from Corbin Burnes. After an up-and-down start in the opener against Chicago last week, the reigning Cy Young Award winner didn’t allow a run over seven innings of work. He struck out 8 batters and issued just 1 walk.

He pays for your beer. He delivers you gems. @Burnes16 does it all.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/0VQK39IJwN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 14, 2022

Burnes was in line for the win, but reliever Devin Williams could not hold the lead. He allowed a run-scoring single and was replaced one batter later after loading the bases. Brad Boxberger limited the damage to just a sacrifice fly that tied the game heading to the ninth. That’s when Wong drilled a single to right field and a hustling Hunter Renfroe went from first to home and just beat the throw to the plate. Rowdy Tellez would add an insurance run with a double to make it 4-2.

KOLTEN IS CLUTCH!#ThisIsMyCrew BACK IN FRONT 3-2 IN THE NINTH! pic.twitter.com/xTtNmRUQUM — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 14, 2022

That lead did hold up with Josh Hader coming on to close things out. He walked Kelvin Gutiérrez to start the inning but retired the next three batters to earn his third save of the season.

Tellez finished the night with a pair of hits, both doubles and both driving in runs.

The win pushed the Brewers to .500 on the season at 3-3 and it gave them their first series win of the season.

Milwaukee will return to American Family Field on Thursday to face St. Louis in the home opener.