UW-Green Bay’s Kamari McGee transferring to Wisconsin

Wisconsin may have found its backup point guard for next season and beyond.

Former UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee announced Tuesday he was transferring to the Badgers.

The 6-foot McGee started 21 games and averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for coach Will Ryan in his lone season in Green Bay. He was a three-time Horizon League Freshman of the Week and was chosen for the Horizon League All-Freshman team. Over the final five games of the season, McGee averaged 17.6 points while shooting 50.7% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

McGee, who played his high school basketball in Racine, could fill the void left by the transfer of backup point guard Lorne Bowman to Oakland. Wisconsin played without Bowman for the final month of the season, leading to starting point guard Chucky Hepburn playing even more minutes. When Hepburn went down with an injury in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers offense was unable to overcome the loss.

McGee is eligible immediately and has three years of eligibility remaining.