Brewers get 5-4 win in Baltimore

Andrew McCutchen had three RBI and Willy Adames scored three times to help Milwaukee get past Baltimore 5-4 Tuesday night.

McCutchen, who just signed with the team last month, went 2 for 4 and drove in what proved to be the game-winning hit with a single in the seventh inning. The veteran outfielder now has 6 hits, including three doubles, in the first five games of the season.

Adames and Lorenzo Cain each had 2 hits, while Hunter Renfroe’s ground-rule double in the third inning tied the game at 4.

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullens provided all the runs his team would get by taking Eric Lauer deep for a grand slam in the second inning. Lauer settled in after that, retiring the last seven batters he faced before being pulled in the fifth inning.

Milwaukee’s bullpen came on to shut the Orioles down, though it wasn’t without some drama. That included Devin Williams loading the bases with no one out in the eighth inning before preceding to strike out the next three batters. Baltimore got two runners on against Josh Hader in the ninth but he got Ramon Urias to pop a ball up to end the game and give him his second save of the season.

The Brewers improved to 2-3 on the year. They’ll close out the series with the Orioles on Wednesday.