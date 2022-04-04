Badgers add forward Luke Haertle to 2022 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin basketball team has added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class.

Coach Greg Gard made the announcement Monday that forward Luke Haertle would be joining the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

“Luke grew up around Wisconsin athletics with the dream of being a Badger, and he has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to put himself in this position,” Gard stated. “Luke’s work ethic and skillset are a great fit for our program.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Haertle led Lake Country Lutheran to its first WIAA state title last month while averaging 22.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Haertle, who excelled on the football field as a quarterback, finished his career with 2,264 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.

Haertle joins guard Connor Essegian (Albion, Ind.) as a part of the 2022 class.