Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe wins Naismith Trophy, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis was a finalist | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Naismith Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year on Sunday in New Orleans, beating out Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and two others.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, becoming the first player in more than 40 years to average at least 15 points and 15 rebounds per game.

Thanks for a great event, @NaismithTrophy. Congrats to all the award winners and finalists, including our guys, Coach Gard and @JohnnyDavis! pic.twitter.com/Gb8BpoMNCQ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 3, 2022

Davis was one of the four finalist along with Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji. The Wisconsin star won’t come home empty handed. Davis won the Lute Olson Award, given to the top player in the country, while also winning Jerry West Award, which goes to the best shooting guard in the nation.

The La Crosse native was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American after leading the Badgers to a share of the conference title by averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He announced Thursday he would be turning pro after just two seasons in Madison.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was also a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award but that went to Providence’s Ed Cooley.