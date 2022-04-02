Hunter Renfroe quite comfortable in first camp with Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Hunter Renfroe looks quite comfortable in his first spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers after he was acquired in a Dec. 1 trade with the Red Sox. It helps that Renfroe was already very familiar with several of his new teammates long before the deal was completed. Renfroe hit .259 with 31 homers and a career-high 96 RBIs in his lone season with Boston. The reigning NL Central champions are counting on the 30-year-old Mississippi native to help replace the production that departed when Avisaíl García left for the Marlins and Eduardo Escobar went to the Mets in free agency.