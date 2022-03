The Camp: March 31, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Spring football is heating up. The guys talk about what they’ve seen in the first two practices open to the media, how Graham Mertz and the passing game looks, a revamped offensive line and all the mixing and matching on the defensive side of the ball. They play a little Overreaction or No? and answer your Twitter questions.