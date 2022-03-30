Wisconsin forward Ben Carlson enters transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is losing another frontcourt player to the transfer portal.

Sophomore forward Ben Carlson announced his decision to move on from the Badgers on Wednesday.

Carlson was a major get for coach Greg Gard in the 2020 recruiting class. He scored 13 points and grabbed a pair of rebounds in his debut in the season opener of the 2020-21 season. That would prove to be the high point of his Wisconsin career. A back injury sidelined him for much of the rest of his freshman season. He went on to play in 32 games as a sophomore, including two starts, but averaged just 9.1 minutes per game. The Minnesota native put up 1.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this year.

The 6-foot-9 Carlson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school with offers from Purdue, Stanford, Xavier, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State and others.

Carlson joins 2021 forward Matthews Mors as Wisconsin frontcourt players in the transfer portal. The Badgers also lose center Chris Vogt, guard Brad Davison and likely NBA-bound guard Johnny Davis from a team that earned a share of the Big Ten title and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.