Packers sign former Las Vegas CB | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers continued their offseason push to improve their special teams with their latest signing.

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon agreed to terms Saturday, according to the team.

An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2019, Nixon saw time in 40 games the last three seasons, including a pair of starts. He made his biggest impact on special teams, where he led the Raiders in tackles in 2019.

Nixon reconnects with former Raiders special teams coach/interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who was hired to oversee the Packers special teams last month.