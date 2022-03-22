Packers reportedly adding DT Jarran Reed | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is adding to its defensive front.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers are signing free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

The #Packers are signing DT Jarran Reed, per source. He was there on a visit today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

Reed was a second-round pick in 2016 out of Alabama. He spent his first years with the Seattle Seahawks, racking up 22 sacks, including 10.5 in 2018. He was cut last March and signed with Kansas City on a one-year, $7 million deal. The 29-year-old had 2.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures with the Chiefs. He added 43 tackles, two tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Reed gives Green Bay another pass rushing option next to Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark.