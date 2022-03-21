Wisconsin freshman enters transfer portal

Wisconsin lost its second round NCAA Tournament game on Sunday night and has now lost a member of its 2021 recruiting class.

VerbalCommits.com was the first to report that forward Matthews Mors had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Wisconsin F Matthew Mors has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/g6A4FTUcjm — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2022

A three-star commit, Mors was the three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. He saw time in Wisconsin’s exhibition game against UW-Whitewater last fall but ended up redshirting.

Brother for life my boy, you destined for greatness https://t.co/vzJRQY9Amb — Matthew Mors (@matthew_mors) March 22, 2022

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Mors was homesick and looking to get closer to home.

Wisconsin will bring back Tyler Wahl and Ben Carlson at power forward next season, but Mors may have been able to compete for playing time had he stuck around.

With only one scholarship recruit in the 2022 class, the Badgers figure to jump into the transfer portal to fill some holes on the roster. That’s especially the case in the backcourt, though with Mors leaving it’s possible they add another body or two in the front court.