Packers reportedly re-sign a pair of key free agents | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a pair of key free agents in the fold.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas has agreed to a 3-year, $21 million deal to remain with the team, according to ESPN, while tight end Robert Tonyan got a one-year contract, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers are re-signing CB Rasul Douglas to a three-year deal, per a source. So two days after trading Davante Adams, they get back one of their biggest playmakers on defense from last season. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 19, 2022

#Packers have agreed to a one-year deal with TE Robert Tonyan. Includes a voidable year. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 19, 2022

The Packers added Douglas to their roster in October from Arizona’s practice squad when injuries hit. All he did was intercept five passes, taking two of them back for touchdowns with two others being game-ending picks (Arizona and Cleveland).

Tonyan was expected to have a robust market before tearing an an ACL against Arizona at the end of October. After a breakout 2020 when he had 52 catches and 11 touchdowns, the former undrafted free agent had 18 grabs for 204 yards and three touchdowns when he got hurt. He is not expected to be ready for Week 1 but should return by the midway point of the season.

Green Bay has now re-signed three of their priority free agents in Douglas, Tonyan and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The team is reportedly in talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to bring him back, especially in the wake of trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas.