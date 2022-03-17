Packers trade wide receiver Davante Adams | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Davante Adams is on the move.

In a blockbuster move, the Green Bay Packers traded the two-time All-Pro to the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN reported the team received two draft picks back in return, including Las Vegas’ first-round pick this year.

Multiple reports say Adams got a five-year, $141.25 million contract from the Raiders. It makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that the Packers were willing to pay Adams that much but he preferred to play elsewhere.

Per a source, the Packers we’re willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere. Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

The move leaves the Packers void of weapons at wide receiver. If the team played a game tomorrow, their top three options would be Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers. The team is reportedly in the market for a veteran wide receiver and that will likely intensify.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was aware of Adams’ intentions to not play for Green Bay again prior to signing his massive new contract earlier this week.