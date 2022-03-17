Packers sign former Bears punter

Green Bay has finally dipped its toe into the free agent waters.

As first reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are signing former Chicago punter Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract.

The Packers gave new punter Pat O’Donnell a two-year, $4 million contract. It includes a $950,000 roster bonus and a total guarantee of $1.6 million. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 17, 2022

The 31-year-old O’Donnell spent his first eight years with the Bears. He averaged 45.1 yards per punt during his career, including 46.2 yards last season. That ranked 14th among punters with at least 50 kicks, while his net average of 38.0 came in 24th in the NFL.

Both of those figures were below Green Bay’s Corey Bojorquez, who the team decided not to re-sign as he hit free agency. However, O’Donnell is an experienced holder and his kicking numbers did not take a huge hit when the weather turned cold.