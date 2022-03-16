Randall Cobb restructure, other moves reportedly get Packers under salary cap | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NFL’s new league year started at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and all 32 teams had to be under the salary cap prior to that time. The Green Bay Packers got there but it remained unclear how until hours later.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, the team re-worked the contract of wide receiver Randall Cobb. The veteran went from being scheduled to make $8.5 million this coming season to $3 million. That $5.5 million savings, along with a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that the team had not filed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell’s new contract with the league yet, allowed the team to get under the cap.

The moves were just the latest in that process, though. The team also did contract extensions with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Preston Smith, while also cutting linebacker Za’Darius Smith and tackle Billy Turner. Za’Darius Smith found a new team quickly as he headed back to Baltimore, where he played his first four years.

The new league year also made a host of Green Bay’s key contributors available to sign with any team. That list includes wide receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling, tight end Robert Tonyan and cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Two players, guard Lucas Patrick (Bears) and linebacker Oren Burks (49ers), had already agreed to terms with teams before the start of the new league year. Another free agent, punter Corey Bojorquez, also won’t be back, according to a report from SI’s Bill Huber.