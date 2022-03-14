Report: Packers re-sign LB De’Vondre Campbell

The Green Bay Packers won’t be letting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell hit the open market.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, the club is re-signing the All-Pro to a five-year, $50 million deal to keep him in the middle of the defense.

— Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) March 14, 2022

Campbell was one of the best free agent signings last offseason and outperformed his contract. He led the club with 146 tackles and finished with two interceptions, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pair of sacks.

The signing comes on the same day that outside linebacker Preston Smith signed a contract extension, and linebacker Za’Darius Smith and tackle Billy Turner were cut.