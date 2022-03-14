Packers reportedly releasing LB Za’Darius Smith and OT Billy Turner | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay continues to make moves on its way to getting under the NFL’s salary cap by the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon.

The latest decisions are the release of a pair of veterans — outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and right tackle Billy Turner.

The NFL Network was the first to report the moves.

Smith was the Packers top pass rusher his first two seasons with the club, putting up 26 sacks on his way to back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. But the 29-year-old missed all but one regular season game last year due to a back injury, though he did return in spot duty for the playoffs. Smith had a salary cap number of $27 million and with the move the Packers save $15 million.

Turner started 43 games the last three seasons at right guard, right tackle and left tackle. He missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury but returned for the playoff loss to San Francisco. His release frees up $3.4 million in cap space.