Packers: LB Preston Smith signs contract extension | By Zach Heilprin

Preston Smith will be sticking around Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker posted a picture of himself on Instagram Monday morning signing a new contract with the club.

It appears Preston Smith has signed a new deal. pic.twitter.com/aLdbgegzOR — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) March 14, 2022

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is a four-year extension that adds $52 million of new money. Smith was entering the last year of a contract that was reworked prior to last season.

The #Packers have agreed to terms with pass-rusher Preston Smith on a 4-year extension worth $52.5M in new money, source said. He gets over $65M over 5 years in all with a chance to make $71M. He gets $14M in year 1. So, one Smith brother sticks around. pic.twitter.com/uB7ga4XbzX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The extension comes after a bounce back 2021 campaign for the veteran. He finished second on the team in sacks (9) and quarterback hits (17) while leading the team in tackles for loss (9). The 29-year-old has been very durable since coming to Green Bay in 2019 having missed just one game due to injury.

There had been some thought that Smith could be a salary cap casualty as the Packers attempt to get below the cap by the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Instead, the team has locked him up to pair with fellow outside linebacker Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in a formidable looking front seven.