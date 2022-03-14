Brewers sign former All-Star Andrew McCutchen

Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is the latest addition to Milwaukee’s outfield.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news of McCutchen’s signing.

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

McCutchen spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia with the Phillies. In 2021, he batted just .222 but did hit 27 home runs. The 35-year-old also had 80 RBI and 78 runs scored.

The 2013 NL MVP, McCutchen spent much of his career playing against the Brewers while with Pittsburgh. He was a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner and won a Gold Glove with the Pirates.

Since leaving Pittsburgh following the 2017 season, McCutchen also spent time in San Francisco and with the New York Yankees.