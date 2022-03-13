Brewers re-sign reliever Brad Boxberger

Milwaukee is bringing back one of its most effective relievers.

The team announced it had re-signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a one-year contract with a team option for 2023. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal is worth $2.5 million.

Boxberger was a pleasant surprise for the club in 2021. He was brought to spring training on a minor league deal and ended up getting cut before signing another minor league deal with the team at the start of the season. He was quickly added to the 40-man roster and was called up in early April. He went on to appear in 71 games, going 5-4 and posting an ERA of 3.34. He struck out 83 batters over 64 2/3 innings.

The 33-year-old rejoins one of the better bullpens in baseball that is headlined by Josh Hader and Devin Williams.