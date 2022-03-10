MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

Owners approved the five-year labor contract with a 30-0 vote.

MLB was expected to lift the lockout around 7 p.m. on its 99th day. MLB’s roster freeze, imposed when the work stoppage began on Dec. 2, was to be lifted immediately, allowing Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and more than 100 other free agents to sign contracts.

The Milwaukee Brewers are slated to open the season at Chicago against the Cubs. The team’s home opener will come April 14 against St. Louis at American Family Field.