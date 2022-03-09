Nelson, Chenal stand out at Wisconsin pro day | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Days after the NFL Combine concluded in Indianapolis, the Wisconsin football team held its Pro Day inside the McClain Center in Madison. It was an opportunity for several guys to show off their stuff to NFL scouts and several took advantage of it.

Perhaps the best day came from Scott Nelson. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, which would have ranked sixth among safeties at the combine. His 3.92 20-yard shuttle time would have been the best at the combine, his 39.5-inch vertical would have tied for the best and his 3-cone time of 6.62 seconds would have been the second-best time.

Scott Nelson goes 39.5 inches. pic.twitter.com/ChVLTJIpWh — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) March 9, 2022

Plenty of eyes were on linebacker Leo Chenal, too. After passing on doing the bench press at the combine, Chenal threw up 34 reps of 225 pounds. That would have easily been the top mark in Indy for a linebacker and his 20-yard shuttle time of 3.94 seconds would have been the best of any player at the combine.

Chenal’s full profile at 6-3, 250 pounds 40: 4.53

Vert: 40.5”

Broad: 10-8

3-Cone: 6.84

Shuttle: 3.94

Bench: 34 Not a single number is lower than 94th percentile among LBs https://t.co/UrO4xf4LWm — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile, cornerback Faion Hicks also had a nice showing. He had the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.37 seconds and finished second to Nelson with a 3-cone time of 3.94.

A couple other standouts included wide receiver Kendric Pryor running a 4.38 40-yard dash and defensive lineman Matt Henningsen posting a 37.5-inch vertical.

Matt Henningsen post a 37.5-inch vertical. pic.twitter.com/gmbVwPWUHx — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) March 9, 2022

Here are the full results: