Report: Packers offer market altering contract to Aaron Rodgers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly considering a quarterback market-altering contract offer from the Green Bay Packers as he attempts to make a decision on his future plans.

ESPN is reporting the offer would give Rodgers the kind of long-term security he wants, while also freeing up salary cap space that would help the team stay competitive in future years.

Rodgers said Feb. 11 that a decision on his future would be coming soon and that he wouldn’t make a lot of people wait for it. He’s deciding whether to return to the Packers for his 18th season, ask to be traded or retire. The last of those options is the most unlikely. Denver, along with a couple other teams, are reportedly the most interested in acquiring the four-time MVP in a trade.

The story comes a day before the deadline for teams to place the franchise tag on players. Green Bay has been trying to get a new deal with wide receiver Davante Adams done but the tag is likely if nothing is completed.

Currently, the Packers are roughly $27 million over the salary cap.