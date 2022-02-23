Gutekunst: No deadline for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers have not set a deadline for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future.

“The earlier the better, depending on what that decision is,” General manager Brian Gutekunst joked Wednesday. “We’ve talked about this at length. He’s very aware of our timeline.

“We’re working together. We’re not putting deadlines on anything. There are some timing things that will come into play that we will have to make decisions down the road but Aaron is well aware of that. Like I said, the communication has been very good.”

Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said understands a decision needs to come soon. He’s trying to determine whether he’ll return to Green Bay on a re-worked contract, ask to be moved to another team or retire. That decision will impact the way in which the Packers go about their offseason plans.

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback,” Gutekunst said. “That’s kind of how we do things. That’s a big piece of the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it’s important, as we go through this, the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That’s the first one to go.”

As soon as the Rodgers’ domino falls, it will give Gutekunst and the team a clearer picture on Davante Adams. The All-Pro is set to be a free agent, though the Packers certainly don’t want that. They also haven’t been willing to use the franchise tag on players.

“It’s not something we like to do. We’d certainly not like to do that if we don’t have to,” Gutekunst said. “We’d certainly like to come up with a long-term deal that works for both sides. But (using the tag) is a hypothetical. A lot of things have to happen before we get to that point.”

The window to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and closes March 8. Gutekunst admitted there is a chance they don’t re-sign or use the franchise tag on Adams, which would make him free to sign with any team in the league.

Quick hits:

— Gutekunst was not willing to talk hypotheticals of whether he would trade Rodgers if that is what the quarterback wanted.

— With the Packers well over the salary cap, they will have to restructure contracts or potentially cut guys to build their roster. That started Wednesday with the restructure of defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s contract, which freed up more than $10 million. Gutekunst said there will be more of those as the offseason progresses.

— Gutekunst said the hire of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach was not something done to get Rodgers to return, though the team did give Rodgers a say in the decision.

— Gutekunst had nothing to report on the potential of re-signing linebacker De’Vondre Campbell or cornerback Rasul Douglas. The two defenders had breakout seasons for the Packers and Gutekunst said he’s hopeful they can bring both of them back.

— Despite recent playoff losses, Gutekunst doesn’t think they are missing anything as a team. He believes they just need to play better when it matters most, including Rodgers.

— Gutekunst will head to the NFL Combine next week. He said the offensive line, skill positions and pass rushing groups appear to be the strengths of the 2022 class.