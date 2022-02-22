Locked out MLB players meet with owners for 2nd day in a row | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked out baseball players and team owners were meeting for the second day in a row in Florida in an attempt to reach an agreement that would salvage opening day on March 31.

The talks on the 83rd day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history marked only the second time since the lockout began that bargaining on core economic issues has taken place on consecutive days. The sides also met Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

MLB has told the union an agreement is needed by Monday for the season to start on time. Players have not said whether they accept that as a deadline.