Badgers: Kicker Collin Larsh turning pro

Wisconsin has lost its field goal kicker.

Two months after saying he would return for a sixth season, Collin Larsh announced he had changed his mind and will pursue a career in the NFL.

Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my dream of playing in the NFL and signing with Perla Sports Management. Beyond blessed to have spent my college career as a Badger and excited for my next opportunity 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/PyuLq9730d — Collin Larsh (@cjlarsh) February 21, 2022

Larsh served as Wisconsin’s kicker for the last three seasons, hitting 34 of his 47 kicks. That included going 17-for-22 in 2021. The knock on the Marshall product was a lack of leg strength as he went just 5-for-12 from 40 yards or beyond, including 0-for-2 from 50-plus yards.

Despite holding the kicker job for as long as he did, Larsh was never given a full scholarship.

As it stands, Wisconsin doesn’t have a single kicker on its roster that has made a field goal in college. In fact, only junior Jack Van Dyke(0-for-1) has even attempted one. The Badgers did add a kicker from the transfer portal in Vito Calvaruso. He was Arkansas’ kickoff specialist the last two seasons and figures to be that for Wisconsin along with being in the fight for the field goal job.

In addition to Van Dyke and Calvaruso, the Badgers’ kicking room includes Nate Van Zelst and Gavin Meyers, along with 2022 walk-on Gavin Lahm.