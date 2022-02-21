Badgers move up two spots in AP poll, Davis named B1G POTW | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

For the first time in more than a month the Wisconsin basketball team is moving up in the national rankings.

Fresh off of wins at Indiana and against Michigan, the Badgers jumped two spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press top 25 released Monday. That comes after four straight weeks of staying the same or dropping in the polls.

The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the rankings, headlined by No. 4 Purdue. Illinois comes at No. 15, Ohio State is No. 22 and Iowa is No. 25. Michigan State’s late season slide knocked them out of the poll.

Wisconsin will hit the road this week for a pair games — Wednesday at Minnesota and Saturday at Rutgers. Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Badgers are 12-4 in Big Ten play. That’s tied for second with Illinois and a 1/2 game back of Purdue.

Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in the poll and it was unanimous this week. Arizona, Auburn, the Boilermakers and Kansas round out the top 5.

Davis honored

Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

The sophomore averaged 27.5 points and nine rebounds in Wisconsin’s two wins last week.

It was his third time winning the honor this year, the most by a Wisconsin player in a single season since Ethan Happ won it four times in the 2018-19 season.