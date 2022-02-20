Giannis scores 30, Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory.

Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. Instead, James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played for Team LeBron, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. His Milwaukee teammate, Khris Middleton was on Team Durant and had five points and five rebounds.