Packers will reportedly bring back Tom Clements as QB coach

Green Bay is reportedly bringing back a familiar face with strong ties to Aaron Rodgers to be its new quarterbacks coach.

According to the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements as the replacement for Luke Getsy.

Clements spent 11 seasons in Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and associated head coach (2015-16). He went on to be the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for two seasons with Arizona in 2019 and 2020 before retiring.

Rodgers developed under Clements’ tutelage and gave a lot of credit for his transformation into the top quarterback in the NFL to the now 68-year-old coach.

The move comes as Rodgers is in the process of deciding whether to return to Green Bay, ask for a trade to another team or retire.